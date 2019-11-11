Man arrested after cannabis found in Midlands house

A significant drugs seizure has been made by Gardai in a Midlands town.

The Garda Detective Unit with the assistance of uniformed Gardaí, searched a property in Edenderry in Offaly under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The search came as a result of proactive patrols in Edenderry on Friday November 8.

The house, located on Francis Street, was the subject of the search at 3.25pm on the Friday.

A quantity of cannabis herb with an estimated value of €15,000 was seized.

One male was arrested and detained. Investigations continue.

The Laois Offaly Garda Division gave the news on their Facebook page.