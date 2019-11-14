Community service for Roscrea man who threatened to burn down house

A Roscrea man has been found suitable for community service having been convicted of a public disturbance where he threatened to burn down his partner’s house.

At Portlaoise District Court, Jason O’Rourke (26), with an address at 64A Assumption Park, Roscrea, was charged with threatening or abusive behaviour, and failure to comply with the gardaí, at Greenview, Portlaoise, on July 24 this year.

When the case first came before the court in September, Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on July 24 last, at Greenview, Portlaoise, the accused was shouting at a female in the estate out on the road.

It was the middle of the day and there were members of the public about.

The accused was threatening to burn the woman’s house down and had to be arrested.

The accused had no previous convictions, but did receive the probation act before.

Defence, Ms Louise Troy said the female in question was his partner. They had broken up at the time, but are now back together.

Defence said the accused knew his actions were unacceptable and he wished to apologise.

Judge Catherine Staines recommended 100 hours’ community service in lieu of three months in jail, with the matter adjourned to November 7 for a community service report.

At last week’s court, the accused was found suitable for community service. 100 hours were imposed in lieu of three months in jail.