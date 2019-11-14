Laois woman was put under pressure to steal box of cider from Portlaoise store

A Laois woman has been given the probation act for stealing cider.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Deirdre Kelly (42), formerly of Portlaoise but currently residing at the Simon Community, Tullamore, was charged with theft, from Aldi, Portlaoise, on September 14 this year.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the accused stole a box of Bulmers worth €19.99. The property was not recovered.

The accused had 37 previous convictions, including 15 for theft.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said the accused had compensation in court and had written a letter of apology.

She said the accused was well known to the court due to her vulnerable lifestyle. The accused is now living in Tullamore and is on 40ml of methadone per day.

Ms Fitzpatrick said the accused had been put under pressure to take the cider by an individual who was waiting outside the shop.

The accused was given the probation act, section 1.2.