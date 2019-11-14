Close to going to jail for public order

A man who breached a suspended sentence by causing a drunken disturbance in public has been told he is very close to going to prison, but has been given a chance to engage with AA.

Jamie Byrne (27), 43 The Willows, Castlefen, Sallins, was charged with being intoxicated in a public place, and threatening or abusive behaviour.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on June 11 last, at Main Street, Portlaoise, the accused was very drunk and being abusive to members of the public. He was arrested for his own safety.

The accused had 19 previous convictions, including public order.

He previously received a suspended sentence on other matters, which he breached by committing the offences of June 11.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that the accused accepted his behaviour was out of order and he had written a letter of apology to the gardaí.

Judge Catherine Staines asked had he stopped drinking, to which the accused replied that he had and he was willing to attend AA.

“You’re very close to going to prison, this kind of behaviour is not acceptable,” Judge Staines warned him, going on to say that she did not wish for him to lose his opportunity of going to college to complete a bricklaying course.

The matter was adjourned to February 13 next year for a probation report, with Judge Staines saying she wanted confirmation that the accused was attending AA.

Judge Staines also said that the accused would still have to deal with the breach of the suspended sentence.