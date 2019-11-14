Suspended jail term for Laois man who drove drunk

A Mountrath man who was detected drink driving has been given a suspended jail sentence having completed a programme for rehabilitation.

Noel Grehan (47), Derrylusk, Mountrath, was charged with drink driving, at Castletown, on June 8 last.

When the case first came before the court on September 12, Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the accused was detected driving with 61mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

The accused had two previous drink driving convictions, in 2007 and 2011.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that on the night the accused made the foolish decision to drive. He had parked up the car and made arrangements to stay in the town, but an issue arose which led to his not feeling comfortable staying there.

She said he had an over-reliance on drink, but would undertake to complete a programme for rehabilitation.

Judge Catherine Staines said the offence did merit a prison sentence, however she agreed to put the case back for the accused to complete the programme.

At last week’s court, Ms Fitzpatrick said the accused had completed the programme and was doing very well.

Judge Staines imposed a six-month sentence, suspended for one year, and disqualified the accused from driving for six years.