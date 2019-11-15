Portlaoise man who fought in the street to donate to charity

A Portlaoise man who was part of a large group fighting in the street has been given another chance to make a donation to charity as directed by Portlaoise District Court.

John Donoghue (41), 2 Heather Lane, Esker Hills, was charged with violent disorder, on February 4, 2018, at Church Street, Portlaoise.

When the case came before the court in July last, Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that at 1.30am on that date, Saturday night into Sunday morning, a large group of males and females was engaging in violent behaviour by fighting for approximately ten minutes.

Numerous people were fighting, punching, kicking and grappling, and the accused was fighting throughout and was observed kicking and punching a male on the ground. Members of the public were present during this, said Sgt Kirby.

The accused had 11 previous convictions.

Judge Catherine Staines said this was an extraordinarily serious incident featuring totally unacceptable behaviour.

However, she noted the accused was taking his problems seriously, so the matter was adjourned for a probation report.

The accused was also directed to donate €300 to the Block Project in Portlaoise.

At last week’s court, defence for the accused said he was not present as he was at a hospital appointment. Defence said that the €300 donation was also not in court.

The matter was adjourned gto December 5 for the accused to be in court with the donation.