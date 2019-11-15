Drink driver collided with vehicle after failing to stop

A Laois man has been put off the road for drink driving.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Stephen McGrath (57), with an address at Killadooly, Ballybrophy, was charged with drink driving, and dangerous driving,

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on September 6 last, at Borris in Ossory, the accused failed to stop at a crossing and collided with another vehicle.

There were no injuries caused, but the accused failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. At the garda station he returned a reading of 74mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

The accused had no previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said that the accused, a motor mechanic by trade, had been feeling very lonely on the night as he has depression, so he went to the pub and after made the poor decision upon leaving the pub to get into the car.

Mr Meagher said the accused had since given up drink.

For drink driving, Judge Staines convicted and fined the accused €300 and disqualified him from driving for three years. The charge of dangerous driving was taken into consideration and the accused was disqualified for two years.

The disqualification was postponed until January 20 next.