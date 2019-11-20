Portlaoise man crashed car into pole under influence of intoxicant

A Portlaoise man who crashed his car into a pole while under the influence of an intoxicant has been fined and disqualified from driving

Before last week's Portlaoise District Court, Craig Lawlor (20), 128 St Brigids Place, Portlaoise, was charged with dangerous driving, failure to produce a urine sample, and no insurance.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that at 2.40am on the morning of January 6 this year, at the Dublin Road, Portlaoise, the accused went on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a pole.

Sgt Kirby said that luckily no one was injured. The accused was not present at the scene when gardaí arrived and was later identified from CCTV.

He had no insurance at the time, said Sgt Kirby, and had previous convictions for no insurance.

Defence, Mr Donnacha Craddock said the accused had been at a family gathering where he had alcohol taken and ended up having an argument with his partner. He drove and lost control of the vehicle and while no one was injured, he accepted the risk he had taken and acknowledged his guilt.

Mr Craddock said the accused was not working and had been saving for insurance at the time.

For dangerous driving, the accused was fined €100 and disqualified from driving for two years; for failure to provide a specimen, he was fined €300 and disqualified for four years; and for no insurance, he was fined €300 and disqualified for two years.