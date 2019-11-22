Ballybrittas man drove uninsured while using drugs
disqualified
Marcin Marchel (44), Ivy House, Old Pound, Ballybrittas, was charged with drug possession, no insurance, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, and having a fraudulent tax disc, at Kilnacourt Woods, Portarlington, on July 12, 2018. The accused had four previous convictions.
Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said the accused had moved the car a short distance and had been using amphetamines at the time.
For drug possession, the accused was given the probation act, section 1.2.; for no insurance, he was fined €300, and also disqualified from driving; for driving under the influence of an intoxicant, he was fined €300 and disqualified from driving for four years; the fourth charge was taken into consideration.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on