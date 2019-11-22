Stole milk carton and wine bottles

A man who stole milk and wine has been put on probation.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on May 11, 2019, Nigel Comerford (39), residing at Hayes Pub, Ballacolla, entered Dunnes Stores and stole a carton of milk and four bottles of wine, to a total value of €41.75. He had five previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said the accused had an issue at the time with drink and tablets, but his circumstances have improved since then.

Ms Fitzpatrick told the court that her client is engaging with the Simon Community and attending with Merchants Quay.

Saying that the accused seemed to be getting all the help he needed, Judge Staines applied the probation act, section 1.2.