€700 in purse stolen from local charity shop

A woman who stole a purse containing €700 from an injured party's bag in a local charity shop has been directed to engage with a restorative justice programme.

At last week' sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Martina Murphy (36), with an address at 74 Cloncollig, Tullamore, was charged with theft, from the St Vincent de Paul Shop, Portlaoise, on August 22 last.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on August 22 this year, at the St Vincent de Paul Shop, a purse was taken by the accused containing €700.

The accused was later arrested and the purse was found on her, with €535 left.

The accused told gardaí she took the purse by accident and didn’t spend any money.

Sgt Kirby said the purse was taken from the injured party’s bag.

Sgt Kirby said the accused had three previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Suzanne Dooner said the accused had an operation earlier this year and had been in a wheelchair. At the time of this offence she was on medication and had very little recollection, said defence.

Ms Dooner asked that the matter be adjourned for the accused to pay compensation, saying if given time the accused would be willing to pay.

Judge Catherine Staines put the matter back for a restorative justice report, telling the accused to keep all her appointments and have compensation saved.

The case was adjourned to February 27, 2020.