Port man's community service for disturbance at house

A Portarlington man has been found suitable for community service having been convicted of causing a public disturbance.

Ronald Smith (26), Droughill, Portarlington, was charged with being intoxicated, and failure to comply with the directions of the gardaí.

When the case first came before the court in September, Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on July 26 last, at Frenchchurch Street, Portarlington, the accused was banging on his girlfriend’s window and door. He left the scene after being directed by gardaí, but returned later.

Again the gardaí were called and he was observed banging on the window.

The accused had no previous convictions, but previously received the benefit of the probation act.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client did suffer with alcoholism and had previously completed the Athy Alternative Project for his addiction.

Defence said the accused was still going out with the girl and they have now resolved their difficulties.

Judge Staines imposed 100 hours’ community service in lieu of three months in prison. The matter was adjourned to November 14 for a community service report.

At last week’s court, the accused was found suitable for community service and Judge Staines imposed 100 hours in lieu of three months in prison.