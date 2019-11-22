Woman smashed cars due to wrong meds and alcohol taken

A woman who smashed two cars has been directed to do restorative justice.

Andrea O’Regan (24), 11 Parnell Street, Kilkenny, was charged with two counts of criminal damage.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on January 26 this year, at 7am, the accused damaged two cars in Sean Doire, Durrow and was captured on CCTV.

The cars belonged to her ex-partner and mother.

Damage caused to one car was €3,535, while damage to the other was €835, making a total of €4,370.

The accused had 18 previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Suzanne Dooner, said that the accused had been wrongly medicated at the time and drank alcohol. The accused had been in a volatile relationship, said Ms Dooner. The accused had written letters of apology, but was not in a position to pay compensation.

The matter was adjourned to February 20, 2020, for a restorative justice report.