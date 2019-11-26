Gardaí appeal for information following halting site incident

Gardaí have appealed for information following an attack on a man in Athy who has had to be treated in Portlaoise and Dublin hospitals for injuries to his head and body.

Gardaí made the appeal arising from an incident the Saturday, November 23. Shortly after 2 pm Gardaí say they responded to reports of a serious public order incident at a halting site.

On arrival, Gardaí say they discovered a man in his 50s was with "apparent lacerations to his head and body". He was treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics and taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise Hospital for treatment.

Gardaí say significant damage was caused to the 4x4 vehicle belonging to the injured man. Both the driver’s window and rear window were smashed. The vehicle was removed for forensic and technical examination. A second vehicle discovered close to the scene was seized by investigating Gardaí.

Although his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, the injured man has since been removed to Beaumont Hospital for further treatment.

During a planned operation in Athy on Monday, November Gardaí say they arrested four men in connection with this investigation. The four, who are aged in their 20s and 30s. They were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Garda Stations in Co Kildare.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who can assist in this investigation to contact the incident room at Athy Garda Station 059-8634210 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The investigation is ongoing.