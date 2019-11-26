Cannabis herb factory goes up in smoke

Gardaí have seized €120,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants following a fire at a house in Roscrea.

Shortly after 7am on Monday, November 25, Gardaí from Roscrea and the local Fire Brigade attended the scene of a house fire in in the Rathnavogue.

Extensive damage was caused to the property but once extinguished, Gardaí searched the house and discovered it had been converted into a grow house. Gardaí say those responsible were using a complex cultivation system of heat lamps, fans and a watering system.

Gardaí say they seized mature cannabis plants worth approximately €120,000 along with the grow house equipment. The plants will now be sent for analysis.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who has any information, to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067-50450, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.