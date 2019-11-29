Woman fined for stealing clothes from Portlaoise charity shop

A woman who stole clothes from a local charity shop has been convicted and fined after being found unsuitable for community service.

Loredana Muntean (32), 32 Rossdarragh Glen, Portlaoise, was charged with theft, at the Thrift Shop, Portlaoise, on August 8 last.

When the case first came before the court in September, Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the accused had seven previous convictions, including four for theft.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client had been given a number of chances before by the court. Defence said the accused had €20 compensation and had written a letter to the court. The items were recovered and the accused had been in the company of another on the day, but the offence was her own fault.

Judge Catherine Staines said the accused had paid compensation and her letter of apology seemed genuine. The judge imposed 40 hours’ community service in lieu of one month in prison, with the matter adjourned for a community service report.

At last week’s court, the accused was found not suitable for community service.

Ms Fitzpatrick said the accused’s young son has asthma and there are medical appointments that must be met.

Saying she didn’t see why the accused couldn’t do the community service in the mornings when the child was in school, Judge Staines convicted and fined her €100.