Portlaoise man given probation for being drunk in public

A Portlaoise man who was intoxicated in public at a local hotel and been given the probation act.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Adam Kehoe (26), with an address at 37 St Brigid’s Place, Portlaoise, was charged with being intoxicated in a public place, at the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaosie, on March 9 this year.

Defence, solicitor Mr Barry Fitzgerald said the accused was currently under the supervision of the probation services on other matters before the circuit court.

Mr Fitzgerald said the accused had curbed his alcohol intake.

Judge Catherine Staines applied the probation act, section 1.2.