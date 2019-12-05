Put off the road for three years

A Mountmellick man has been disqualified from driving for three years having been convicted of drink driving.

Patrick Nicholson (32), 32 Kirwan Park, Mountmellick, was charged with drink driving, at Kirwan Park on February 21 this year.

Sgt JJ Kirby said the accused had been detected driving with 186mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

The accused had three previous convictions..

Defence, Ms Louise Troy said that her client had been driving for 15 years and made a very poor decision on the day of the offence.

Judge Catherine Staines convicted and fined the accused €300 and disqualified him from driving for three years.