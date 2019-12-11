Disqualified driver caught driving dangerously on drugs in Laois

A driver stopped by Gardai on a Laois motorway this week had two different drugs in his system.

The driver was already disqualified from driving and was on a six month suspended sentence.

It followed reports of speeding and dangerous driving on the M7 by the driver.

The driver tested positive for both cocaine and benzodiazepines. The person was already disqualified from driving for 10 years.

The vehicle was seized and the driver was charged and is to come before the courts.

Laois Offaly Gardaí have reported the incident happened on Tuesday night December 10.

"Driver stopped last nite by Laois Roads Policing Unit following reports of speeding/dangerous driving on M7,driver was already Disqualified from driving for 10yrs, and was on a 6mth susp sentence. When tested driver was positive for driving under an intoxicants.

Vehicle seized and driver charged and before Courts.