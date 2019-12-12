Laois man who stole car warned not to breach bail

A Mountrath man charged with stealing a car and writing it off by crashing into a ditch, whose case was adjourned for him to attend aftercare for his drug addiction, has been warned that if he breaches his bail he will be brought back before the court.

Before last week’s Portlaoise District Court was David Bergin (21), The Bungalow, Mountrath, charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant, dangerous driving, and no licence or insurance, at Colt, Portlaoise; and theft of a phone, and the unauthorised taking of an MPV, at Marian Place, Portlaoise, all on October 3 last year.

He was further charged with theft, from Dealz, Laois Shopping Centre; and criminal damage, at Kavanaghs Bicycle Shop, Portlaoise, both on September 23, 2018; drug possession, on May 31, 2018; and assault causing harm, and theft, at Manhattan Mixer, in March last.

Concerning the unauthorised taking of an MPV, when the case first came before the court in February, Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on October 3 last, while under the influence of drugs and drink, the accused stole a phone from a parked car and then stole the vehicle as well.

The accused then crashed the car into a ditch at Colt, writing the vehicle off. He had a blood alcohol reading of 108mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said that the accused had been “at the apex of an acute addiction to heroin and crack cocaine” at the time.

The case was adjourned a number of times for the accused to engage with treatment for his addiction.

At last week’s court, Judge Staines noted that he is currently attending aftercare for his addiction.

Putting the case back to April 2, 2020, for an up to date probation report, Judge Staines warned the accused that if he was seen drinking or breached his bail he would be brought back before the court.