Gardai renew warning about property in cars after series of car break-ins in Laois church grounds

Laois Offaly Gardai are reminding the public again about leaving property in parked cars after a number of cars were entered and/or broken into last Saturday in Abbeyleix.

Gardai are appealing to members of the public who may have seen anything suspicious in and around the car park of the Holy Rosary Church, Abbeyleix between 1pm and 3.30pm on Saturday.

Nationally Garda Síochána are appealing to motorists to "Park Smart” as figures show that €30.6 million worth of items such as tools, cash, sunglasses, electronics and jewellery have been stolen from vehicles over the past 4 years.

Gardaí are appealing for all vehicle owners to ensure they lock their vehicle no matter where it is parked and keep valuables out of sight.