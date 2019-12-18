Laois man with 75 convictions stole from fellow bus passenger

A man who was involved in the theft of a jacket and wallet from a fellow bus passenger had a 10-month prison sentence imposed on him at last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court.

Michael O’Shea, 207 St Brigid's Place, Portlaoise was charged with robbery of a jacket and wallet containing €100 cash at James Fintan Lalor Avenue, Portlaoise on February 10 last.

The defendant is currently serving a prison sentence in Cloverhill Prison for a previous offence.

He told the court he was pleading guilty to the offence.

The court heard on February 10 last the defendant and another individual boarded the Green Bus at the Red Cow stop outside of Dublin.

During the bus journey there was an interaction between the injured party and the defendant.

“When the bus came to a stop in the early hours of the morning at James Fintan Lalor Avenue the accused and the co-accused became aggressive toward the injured party and stole his jacket and wallet,” Sergeant JJ Kirby told the court.

The property stolen from the victim included €100 in cash which was in a wallet.

The victim was punched during the incident and had to be detained overnight in hospital.

“His heart rate was very high,” Sgt Kirby said.

The defendant had 75 previous convictions, three of which were for robbery and 19 were for public order offences.

He is currently serving a 15-month sentence in Cloverhill Prison.

Sentencing the defendant, Judge Catherine Staines said the maximum sentence was 12 months but she had to give the defendant credit for his guilty plea.

She imposed a ten month prison sentence on the defendant.

The court also heard that the injured party didn’t get his property back. “The incident was very upsetting for him,” Sgt Kirby said.

“I am sure it was very frightening,” Judge Staines said. She directed that €1,000 be paid to the victim from the Court Poor Box.

A co-accused, Margaret Connors (34), 207 St Brigid's Place, Portlaoise was also charged with robbery of a jacket and a wallet containing €100 cash. She pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing.

This defendant was returned for trial to current circuit court sittings.