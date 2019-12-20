Laois man charged with rape has Book of Evidence served

A book of evidence has been served on a 45-year-old Laois man charged with rape.

There are around 30 charges against the accused and the alleged offences occurred at a location in Laois on dates between January 1988 and January 1991.

When the case first came before the district court in October last, garda evidence outlined that to some 29 of the charges the accused replied: “Yes”. To a further charge, he replied: “Yes, I’m sorry I brought this on my family.”

The court heard that the alleged injured parties are family members of the accused.

At last week’s court sitting, a book of evidence was served on the accused. The accused has now been sent forward for to the Central Criminal Court, with one junior counsel and one senior counsel assigned to his defence.

There was no State objection to bail, on condition that the accused signs on three times a week at the garda station; he does not apply for a passport; and does he not discuss the case with any witnesses or injured parties.