Christmas in jail judge warns thief

A Mountrath man was warned that he would spend Christmas in prison if he offends again.

William Mulrooney (33), 2 Library Apartments, Shannon Street, Mountrath was before Portlaoise District court charged with theft of toiletries worth €39.47 on September 4 last, from Dunnes Stores, Kyle Centre, Portlaoise.

The court heard the property was recovered.

“If you commit any further offences before Christmas, you will go to prison,” Judge Catherine Staines warned him.

“Stay off the heroin,” she said.

“I am off it now,” the defendant replied.

He is to engage with the probation services for the next 6 months.