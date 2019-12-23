Tried to bring mic camera into jail

A woman attempted to bring a small microphone camera into Portlaoise Prison wrapped in scratch cards, Portlaoise District Court was told.

Jessica Hendricks (29), 10 Balbutcher Drive, Ballymun, D11 was charged on December 15, 2017 that she unlawfully brought an item into Portlaoise Prison.

The device was described as “an electronic recording device bearing the marking Plug2Cam".

The defendant is currently studying social care and hopes to work as a social worker in the future.

She had been visiting a family member. She said she had not been asked to bring in the item.

Judge Catherine Staines described her as “one of the few honest people” who had appeared before her on such charges. She gave her the benefit of the Probation Act.