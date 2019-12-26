€2k of cocaine for sharing with friends

A 21-year-old man caught with close to €2,000 of cocaine which he claimed was not for sale but for dividing up with his friends has been given the benefit of the probation act after making a donation to the court poor box.

Before last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court was Kallum O’Donoghue (21), Lea Estate, Limerick, charged with drug possession, and having drugs for sale or supply, at Ballydavis, Portlaoise, on March 19 last.

When the case first came before the court in October, Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on March 19 this year, the gardaí stopped a car that was speeding and proceeded to search it, discovering cocaine to a value of €1,900, as well as a set of weighing scales.

The accused said he was going to a concert in Dublin on that date and was going to divide the cocaine with his friends.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick admitted this was a very serious offence .

She described her client as a very bright young man who was hoping to undertake a course in secondary school teaching and he no longer used drugs, having withdrawn from the company he was keeping.

As he had pleaded guilty, had a good future ahead of him and the gardaí were satisfied he was not selling the drug, Judge Staines said she would apply the probation act if he made a donation to the poor box.

At last week’s court, the accused paid €500 to the court poor box and Judge Staines affirmed her order, applying the probation act, section 1.1.