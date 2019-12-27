Drugs seized by Gardai in Laois just before Christmas

Gardai seized a large haul of drugs in Portlaoise just before Christmas.

According to the Garda Síochána Laois Offaly Facebook page, ”While on a routine patrol in the outskirts of Portlaoise Town in the early hours of Friday, December 20 members of Unit C Portlaoise Garda Station stopped and searched a vehicle and its driver.

“On searching the occupant and the vehicle drugs valued at in excess €70,000 were located in the vehicle.

“Cannabis herb, Cocaine, and MDMA were seized. The driver was arrested and detained. He was also processed for driving under an intoxicant.

“A court appearance will follow.”