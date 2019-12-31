Disqualified dangerous driver tested for drugs and alcohol in Laois

A driver who was already disqualified is to appear in court in Laois after being apprehended by Laois Gardaí for driving dangerously.

The incident happened on Monday evening December 30.

Several reports had been made to the Gardaí about the dangerous driving of the vehicle. It was stopped on the M7 motorway near Portlaoise. The driver then failed tests for cocaine and alcohol.

"This evening on the M7 Portlaoise following several calls of Dangerous Driving a vehicle was stopped and driver failed for Cocaine and Alcohol. Driver currently Disq for 6yrs. Driver charged with a number of offences and will be attending court."