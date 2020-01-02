More money to be paid in Laois pub pool cue assault case

A Portlaoise man involved in a three-man attack on two other men in a local pub, in which one of the injured parties was struck around the head with a pool cue, has paid further compensation at Portlaoise Circuit Court.

Before the recent ourt was Patrick Delaney, 169 St Brigids Place, Portlaoise, charged with violent disorder and section 3 assault, at The Office Bar, Portlaoise, on February 25, 2018.

The accused, along with Hayden Delaney, 203 St Brigids Place, Portlaoise, and Adam Keogh, 37 St Brigids Place, were involved in violent scenes after a dispute over a pool game.

During the incident, Adam Keogh hit one of the injured parties, a Kieran O’Riordan, with a pool cue before he punched the other injured party.

Hayden Delaney was grappling with Mr O’Riordan on the ground, and both Patrick Delaney and Keogh kicked Mr O’Riordan while he was on the ground.

Mr O’Riordan was semi-unconscious when the gardaí arrived and suffered injuries to his head and chest. He had a 7.5” laceration to his forehead, which required nine stitches.

The case has been adjourned a number of times for the accused men to pay compensation, and when the matter returned to the circuit court recently, barrister for Patrick Delaney, Ms Geraldine Fitzpatrick said that of the €2,500 her client was to have that day, he had €1,050 in court. The total sum due is €6,000.

She said the accused was on social welfare and was looking for further time.

The matter was adjourned to March 18 next year for the balance of compensation to be paid.