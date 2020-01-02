Still compensation due in stolen caravan case

A Portlaoise man before the circuit court on a violent disorder charge, and on a separate matter appeared before the court appealing a six-month sentence for handling stolen tools, has been given to June next to pay full compensation after engaging well with ongoing treatment for his addiction issues.

Before Portlaoise Circuit Court was Jason Brophy (24), Clonroosk View, Portlaoise.

In relation to the violent disorder charge, on May 11, 2017, there was a disturbance in the lobby of Portlaoise Courthouse, with the accused one of the parties involved.

He struck another man, who subsequently had to be restrained by gardaí. The disturbance, which involved a number of people, spilled out onto Main Street, but Brophy remained contained within the confines of the court.

Four people were arrested in the incident, although the accused was not one of them.

In relation to the charge of handling stolen property, on May 16, 2017, at Clonroosk View, Portlaoise, a stolen caravan was recovered and the accused made admissions to handling this stolen property.

The accused received a six-month sentence in Portlaoise District Court for handling stolen property, with a number of other offences taken into consideration.

He subsequently appealed this sentence at the circuit court in March last, and both the appeal and the violent disorder charge were adjourned for him to pay compensation in the handling stolen property matter and for him engage with treatment for his addiction issues.

When the case returned to court recently, barrister Ms Geraldine Fitzpatrick said her client was continuing to pay €30 compensation, with €1,000 paid. This left a balance of €660 to be paid.

Defence handed in a letter from Merchants Quay showing her client was engaging.

“He has made a sea change in his attitude,” said Ms Fitzpatrick.

Judge Keenan Johnson noted that there was a very positive report on the accused.

He said he would finalise the matter on June 23 next year, by which point he wanted the full compensation to be paid.

The judge told the accused that he was doing very well and the court wanted him to continue.