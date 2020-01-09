Suspended jail for Laois man who drove while disqualified

A Mountmellick man who drove while disqualified has been given a suspended jail sentence and put off the road for one year.

Craig Parkinson (31), 1 The Harbour, Harbour Street, Mountmellick, was charged with having no licence or insurance, at Garryhinch Cross, Portarlington.

Garda Adrian Corcoran gave evidence that on December 5 last, he was conducting a garda checkpoint when he stopped the accused driving and made a lawful demand of his licence and insurance, but the accused informed him he was disqualified from driving.

The accused was disqualified from driving for six years back in December of 2014.

The accused was arrested and the vehicle seized.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said the accused had cooperated fully on the day and told the gardaí he was disqualified. He made no attempt to make good his escape, she said.

Ms Fitzpatrick told the court that the accused had been going to do a message on the day and Garda Corcoran confirmed that the accused said he was going to a hardware store in Portarlington.

Ms Fitzpatrick said that it had been coming up to Christmas and something had been needed at home when a lift let the accused down, so he took the car that was at the house.

“He did cooperate fully and did fess up,” said Ms Fitzpatrick.

Defence asked the court not to impose a prison sentence.

She admitted that it was an aggravating factor that the accused had been driving while disqualified, but fortunately there had been no accident. No intoxicant was involved and the accused only made a short journey, being quickly apprehended.

Ms Fitzpatrick went on to say that the accused was dealing with a doctor in Tullamore for an operation he needed. She encouraged the court to see the accused in the best possible light.

Judge Flann Brennan said it was a very serious matter. He added that happily there had been no accident, otherwise he would have considered a prison sentence.

The judge imposed a three-month sentence, suspended for three months, and disqualified the accused from driving for one year.