Missed deadline to pay fine for being drunk in public

A Rathangan man who missed the deadline for paying a fixed penalty charge for being drunk in a public place in Monasterevin has been convicted and fined.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Paul O’Brien (38), with an address listed at The Demesne, Rathangan, Co. Kildare, was charged with being intoxicated in public, and disorderly conduct, at St Mary’s Lane, Monasterevin, on April 7 last.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on April 7 last year, the accused was in a very intoxicated state and was arrested for his own safety.

A fixed penalty charge was issued, but it went unpaid. The fine was €80.

The accused had 20 previous convictions, mostly for road traffic matters and two for public order offences.

Sgt Kirby said that in fairness to the accused his last public order conviction was back in 2006.

The accused addressed the court, to say he had missed the deadline for paying the fixed penalty charge.

He said he had made an attempt to pay it, but was five days out.

He apologised for coming to garda attention and said he had not drunk alcohol since.

The accused was convicted and fined €100 by Judge Flann Brennan.