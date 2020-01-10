Gardaí issue warning on high rate of car break ins in Laois

Gardai have sounded a warning on car break ins locally.

In a statement Gardai said, "Since December 1 2019 to 9th January 9 2020 approximately 20 cars have had property stolen from them with 10 around the town of Portlaoise. Other locations include Abbeyleix, Tullamore and Birr have seen similar incidents.

"Various items including clothing, money, electrical items and banking cards have been stolen. In some cases the vehicle was left unlocked.

"Remember the advice. Currently nearly 40% of thefts from vehicles involved an unsecured car, with over 20% typically parked at a domestic dwelling. Criminals look for an opportunity and an open door is the easiest. It only takes a moment for you to remove it and lock up."

Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Graham Kavanagh reminds motorists to "Park Smart".

"Remove all valuables from your car when parked. Lock and use vehicle alarm. And store keys away from front door to avoid key fishing or relay theft crimes. And report all suspicious persons or concerns."