Jail term for fighting shirtless on Portlaoise street

A Portlaoise man who was fighting shirtless with other men in the street has been given a three-month prison sentence.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Jason O’Shea (22), 196 St Brigid’s Place, Portlaoise, was charged with threatening or abusive behaviour, and failure to comply with the directions of the gardaí, at Church Street, Portlaoise, on October 28, 2019.

State’s evidence outlined that on October 28 last year, at Church Street, Portlaoise, the accused was acting in a threatening manner trying to fight with a number of males. He was directed to leave the scene by gardaí, but he was later observed fighting with males with his shirt off in the street.

One male ran to a taxi to get away from him and the accused attempted to punch him. When he was arrested he was violent and aggressive and had to be pepper-sprayed.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said it had been an outrageous incident.

On the night, his friend got into a fight in a nightclub and matters spiralled. She said he had been on medication at the time for his mental health and also drinking. Ms Fitzpatrick accepted there was no excuse for his behaviour.

She said he had €70 compensation and had written a letter of apology.

Judge Staines noted that she had given the accused a chance last year by imposing a suspended sentence, which he breached.

She said this was a very serious public order matter and imposed a three-month sentence, with recognisance fixed in the event of an appeal.