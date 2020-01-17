Man who stole suitcase fails to turn up in court

A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Monasterevin man who failed to turn up in court to pay compensation for stealing a suitcase from a bus.

David Kelly, 4 The Drive, St Evins Park, Monasterevin, was charged with theft, at the Dublin Road, Monasterevin, on January 3, 2019.

When the case first came before the court in February last year, Sgt Jason Hughes gave evidence that on January 3, 2019, on the coach from Dublin to Portlaoise, the accused stole a bag valued at €600.

He had seven previous convictions, including thefts.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that her client had been on the bus and he took the bag, which was later recovered undamaged with all the items still inside.

“He simply left it behind,” said Ms Fitzpatrick.

The court heard that a garda in Monasterevin located the suitcase at the side of the road.

Ms Fitzpatrick said the accused had been taking tablets at the time and didn’t remember taking it.

The case was adjourned on a number of occasions for the accused to engage with a restorative justice programme. He was told to pay €500 compensation and subsequently paid €150 of this, with the case adjourned for him to pay more.

When the case returned to court last week, Ms Fitzpatrick said her client was not present. She said she had a phone number for him, but it was not ringing.

A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.