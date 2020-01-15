Laois Offaly gardaí make arrests after big cocaine and cash seizure
Two arrested after huge drugs find in Offaly
Gardaí have made two arrests have been made after the discovery of drugs and cash in Offaly
Members of the Laois-Offaly Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by Tullamore District Detective Unit and uniformed gardaí, carried out a search of a location in Clara on Tuesday, January 14.
During the search, gardaí found a sum of cash and a quantity of suspected cocaine valued at approximately €20,000 and assorted drugs paraphernalia.
Two people were arrested and detained following the raid.
They have been released pending analysis and for the directions of the Law Officers.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on