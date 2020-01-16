Gardaí investigating two burglaries in Laois

Gardaí in Portlaoise are investigating two burglaries that occurred on Wednesday.

The incidents occurred between 9am and 6pm in the Ballyroan and Attanagh areas.

Gardaí say they are particularly interested in the movements of a white van with blue stripe on drivers side.

If anyone saw any suspicious persons or vehicles in these areas they are asked to let the Gardai know at 0578 674100 or on the confidential number 1800 666 111.