Money runs out every three months for some prison services

Teachers, psychologists, dentist are unable or were delayed in meeting prisoners at the end of each quarter because resources ran out to meet the costs of prison officer escorts.

“This was particularly noticeable at the end of June, i.e. the end of the quarter when the allocation of resources for the three month period has been exhausted, prior to the end of the quarter,” said the Inspector of Prisons annual report.

Security escorts to courts and hospitals are prioritised at the end of every four months.

“The inspector was informed that this situation was not an unusual occurrence toward the end of every quarter,” said the report.