Woman jailed for breaking into cars to steal

A woman has been given jail for breaking into cars in Portlaoise and stealing items.

Stacey Kelly (22), Clonmore House, Tullamore, was charged with trespass, two counts of theft, and unauthorised entry to an MPV, at 63 Cosby Avenue, Portlaoise, on December 31, 2019; and on the same date, theft and unauthorised entry to an MPV, at 12 DeVesci Court, Portlaoise. She was also charged with theft from Laois Shopping Centre on October 3 last.

Det Garda Michael O’Donovan gave evidence that the accused was observed on CCTV taking items from vehicles in Portlaoise.

An injured party observed the accused with another person outside and ran from the house to stop them, to which the accused and her partner ran away.

As they ran a bag was dropped, which was recovered by the injured party. Inside the bag was €10 in coins and a knife.

Det O'Donovan described the accused as “a chronic heroin addict”.

The accused had 39 previous convictions.

Judge Catherine Staines imposed six months in prison, with recognisance fixed in the event of an appeal.

The accused also failed to appear in court on January 9 last. Det O’Donovan said there was a bench warrant out for the accused’s arrest from Mullingar.

The accused was remanded in custody to appear before Mullingar District Court on January 23 next.