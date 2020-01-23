Laois woman threw coffee over ex-partner

A Laois woman has been charged with twice breaching a protection order, on one occasion throwing a cup of coffee over her ex-partner putting him in fear.

The 38-year-old woman, who cannot be named, was charged at last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court with breaching a protection order on November 19 and December 24, 2019.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on November 19 last year, the injured party reported that the accused had been verbally abusive to him while their children were present. Sgt Kirby said when the gardaí arrived they noticed a strong smell of alcohol from the accused.

On December 24, 2019, the accused threw a cup of coffee over her ex-partner and put him in fear.

The accused had no previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Elaine Dunne said the two parties had been in a relationship for over 13 years and had three children.

She said the accused had an alcohol problem, which she acknowledged.

Ms Dunne said that Tusla had been involved with the parties and there was a safety plan to be provided. The situation came to a head last October and the accused got a protection order against her ex-partner, then he got one against her.

Ms Dunne said that the children were now with their father and the accused has access. Defence concluded by saying that the accused had been “brought to the brink” and was asking the court to deal as leniently as possible with the case.

Judge Catherine Staines said she would not deal with the case that day, as she wanted to see reports that were being prepared on the accused.

The matter was adjourned to April 2.

The accused was also charged with drink driving, on December 1 last year. The accused pleaded not guilty and the matter was adjourned for hearing.