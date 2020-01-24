Man who put wife and kids in fear to attend MEND

A 44-year-old Laois man who breached a barring order has had his case further adjourned for him to attend the Men Ending Domestic Violence (MEND) programme.

When the case first came before the district court last October, Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on September 22 last year, the accused breached a barring order and put his wife and children in fear.

He was verbally abusing his partner, said Sgt Kirby.

The accused had no previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that the relationship had broken down since Christmas of the previous year.

On the day of the offence, there had been an issue between the accused and his ex-partner when their son came in. There was a verbal exchange with “a little bit of toing and froing,” said Ms Fitzpatrick.

Defence said the protection order has since been removed and the accused is staying away from the family home.

The matter was adjourned for a probation report and victim impact statement.

At last week’s court, after reading the report, Judge Staines adjourned the matter for the accused to attend the MEND programme.

The case was adjourned to May 14 next for an up to date probation report.