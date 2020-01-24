Laois man's four year road ban and suspended jail

A Portlaoise man who drove uninsured has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Michael Greene (36), 55 O’Moore Place, Portlaoise, was charged with having no insurance or licence, at Esker Hills, Portlaoise, on December 29, 2019.

The accused had seven previous convictions, including two for no licence or insurance.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said the accused had only purchased the vehicle that evening in anticipation of getting back on the road.

On the no insurance charge, Judge Catherine Staines imposed a three month sentence, suspended for one year, and disqualified the accused from driving for four years. The charge of no driving licence was taken into consideration.