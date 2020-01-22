A Portlaoise man who assaulted his neighbour and broke a window while he was armed with a hedge clippers and shovel head is engaging in mediation with the victims as part of a restorative justice programme.

Jason Doyle (20), 109 Cherrygrove, Knockmay, Portlaoise, was charged with assault, criminal damage, and possession of items.

When the case first came before Portlaoise District Court last October, Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on February 12 last, at Cherrygrove, Portlaoise, Knockmay, the accused smashed a pane of glass in the house during an altercation.

Sgt Kirby said he broke the sitting room window by punching it and he also assaulted a male. The accused had with him hedge clippers and the head of a shovel at the time.

He had no previous convictions.

The matter was put back in October for a restorative justice report and a victim impact statement.

At last week’s court, Sgt Kirby said the injured party did not wish to make a statement.

Judge Catherine Staines noted that the victims had been contacted and they felt that this incident had been out of character for the accused, with mediation being sought in the matter.

The case was adjourned to March 12 next for an up to date report.