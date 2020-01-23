Laois man stole baby formula and clothes

A Portlaoise man has been given probation for stealing baby formula and clothes.

Ricky O’Shea (27), 36 Oakleaf Place, Portlaoise, was charged with theft of baby formula and clothing, from Tesco, Portlaoise, on November 10, 2018.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence the accused paid for some items on the day, but stole about €50 of goods.

The accused had 37 previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that the accused had compensation.

Sgt Kirby said that the accused was behaving himself better now since the offence in 2018.

As he had paid full compensation and had not come to garda attention since, Judge Catherine Staines applied the probation act, section 1.2.