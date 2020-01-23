Uninsured to drive grandma home

A 32-year-old man drove uninsured because he had to take his grandmother home and no one else could drive as they had drink taken.

At the district court, Garda Rigney gave evidence that on December 26 last year, at the M7 Ballydavis, Portlaoise, he stopped Ross Hanlon (32), Clondalkin, Dublin, and found he had no licence or insurance. The accused had no previous convictions for no insurance.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said that the accused had been driving his grandmother home on the date in question, as others in the house had drink taken and so the accused made the foolish decision to drive.

Judge Staines convicted and fined the accused €300, saying she would not disqualify him from driving on this occasion.