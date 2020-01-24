Gardaí want to hear about policing needs on community engagement day

The Gardaí are inviting local communities to a ‘meet and greet’ opportunity at over 300 venues across Ireland this month.

Garda HQ say local Gardaí, IFA branch representatives and representatives from community groups involved in the National Rural Safety Forum will engage with the local community January 31. The police say it is an opportunity for the local community to get to know their local Gardaí and local community representatives.

Assistant Commissioner Orla McPartlin, Garda Community Relations Bureau said all are welcome to attend.

"An Garda Síochána is delighted to partner with our key stakeholders in the National Rural Safety Forum in organising a National Community Engagement Day. This event will provide an opportunity for communities across Ireland to meet and become familiar with their local Gardaí and other community organisation representatives.

"An Garda Síochána will take this opportunity to listen to the policing needs of our communities so that we can continue to deliver on our mission – Keeping People Safe,” she said.

Gardaí say the day is designed to achieve increased community engagement and community reassurance throughout Ireland.

They say it is supported by members of CSNA (Convenience Stores & Newsagents Association) and RGDATA (Retail Grocery Dairy & Allied Trade Association) nationally.

Vincent Jennings, CEO, CSNA, said stores and newsagents welcomes this worthwhile initiative. He said the CSNA represents over 1,500 convenience store owners, newsagents and forecourt operators nationwide, many of whom are based in rural Ireland where we believe this initiative will be most effective indeed.

"Our commitment to supporting our members on all matters security and otherwise in their local communities is unwavering. With the support of An Garda Síochána, the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) and the National Rural Safety Forum, our association will endeavour to engage with and support local communities nationwide to strive for a safer Ireland,” he said.

Tara Buckley Director General RGDATA said it can help tackle crime.

"RGDATA members operate shops and supermarkets in every town, village and community throughout Ireland and are happy to support this initiative to bring local people together with the Gardaí to work together to make our communities safer and to tackle criminal and anti-social behaviour,”

Details of the location, venue and timing of local engagement opportunities are available by county at https://www.garda.ie/!RG1S2Q

Gardaí say the National Rural Safety Forum was established, following stakeholder consultation between An Garda Síochána and key partners such as the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) and Muintir na Tire, to provide a platform for a collaborative partnership approach to support the delivery of a rural community policing service. The Forum held its inaugural meeting on 17th April 2019.

The following are the partners involved in the National Rural Safety Forum:



An Garda Síochána

ICSA (Irish Cattle & Sheep Farmers Association)

AFI (Age Friendly Ireland)

IFA (Irish Farmers Association)

Foróige

ICA (Irish Country Women’s Association

Muintir Na Tire

CCMA (City & County Managers Association)

Department of Justice and Equality

Active Retirement Ireland

Department of Community & Rural Development

NTA (National Transport Authority)

GAA (Gaelic Athletic Association)

Macra Na Feirme

Neighbourhood Watch

ESB Networks