Suspended jail for breaking into homes in Laois

A Crettyard man whose “cry for help” involved breaking into homes in Mountmellick, in one instance disturbing a family who were very shaken when they found him covered with scrapes in their house, has been given a ten-month suspended sentence.

Padraic Buggy (34), Doonane, Crettyard, was charged with three counts of trespass, and two counts of criminal damage, at Avoley, Mountmellick, on June 30, 2019.

When the case first came before the court last October, Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that at 4,15am, a homeowner discovered the accused in his house, covered with scrapes and with no shoes on. The homeowner had seen the accused climb in through his window, after a flower pot was thrown against the window. The injured party, a male in his 50s, his wife and his son, were very shaken by the incident.

Two other properties in the area had been entered by the accused. He smashed a flower pot against the wall of one house he entered and smashed a vase, and at the other house he was banging on the doors and windows.

The accused had eight previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said that the accused had a cocaine addiction which began after he developed mental health issues. Mr Fitzgerald said this offence had been a cry for help.

The matter was adjourned for a probation report.

At last week’s court, Mr Fitzgerald said the accused had cooperated fully and paid compensation.

Saying she had to mark the seriousness of the matter, Judge Staines imposed a ten-month sentence, suspended for one year.