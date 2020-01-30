Probation for man who 'burst in past' girlfriend into house

A Laois man who was shouting drunkenly in the street has been put on probation.

Jack Delaney (30), with an address at Ballyhuppahaun, was charged with being intoxicated in a public place, and threatening or abusive behaviour.

When the case first came before the court last October, Inspector Brian Farrell gave evidence that on June 24 last, the gardaí were called to a report of a male on Wolfe Tone Street, Mountmellick, shouting outside a house. He was extremely intoxicated and became aggressive, shouting that his girlfriend had stolen his tobacco.

When his girlfriend opened the door he burst in past her into the house.

Insp Farrell said the accused had no previous convictions, but had made a donation to the court poor box on a drugs charge.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said the accused had an over-reliance on drink.

She went on to say that he would benefit from doing the Athy Alternative Project to address his drinking.

The matter was adjourned to January 23 for a probation report.

At last week’s court, Ms Fitzpatrick said the accused and the injured party were no longer in a relationship, but they were on good terms.

She said he was at a low risk of reoffending and must deal with his addiction issue. Defence said that the defendant was “committed to making changes”.

As he had cooperated fully, Judge Catherine Staines applied the probation act, section 1.2.