Laois man told to pay compensation after damaging two pub windows

A Portlaoise man has been told to pay compensation for damaging two pub windows.

Fionn Scully (20), 19 Clonroosk Abbey, Portlaoise, was charged with two counts of criminal damage.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on December 27 last, on Main Street, Portlaoise, two security staff were restraining the accused outside the bar as he was highly intoxicated.

Two fronts windows of the establishment had been damaged, to a cost of €1,000.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick, said the accused had limited recollection of the night but had now sought residential treatment.

Judge Catherine Staines put the matter back to June 4 for a restorative justice report, saying the accused would have to pay for the damages he caused.