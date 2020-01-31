Heroin, cannabis and phone in prison

A mobile phone and heroin were among the items smuggled into the local prison by woman who claimed they were put under pressure.

Deborah Burke (31), 217 Kilmainham Square, Inchicore Road, Kilmainham, Dublin 8, was charged with bringing drugs into the prison, on January 3 this year.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence she was detected with heroin to a value of €770. She was detected by the drugs dog and also had a mobile phone on her. She had no previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that the accused had been visiting her partner, who put her under pressure to bring in the phone so he could communicate with his children. Matters escalated when he was put under pressure to bring in other items.

The accused was convicted and fined €200.

In a separate matter, Ageta Margielska (26), 25A Hillview Drive, Portlaosie, and Green Lane, Carlow, was charged with committing the offence at Portlaoise Prison on December 14 last.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidenced the accused was detected bringing in a quantity of cannabis resin, as well as heroin worth €370.

She had three previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said his client's partner was in prison. Her partner was put under pressure and so she brought the items in.

Judge Catherine Staines convicted and fined her €200.